Cove Rangers players need no reminder of what’s at stake in League One

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley insists his players need no reminder of what’s to play for in the League One run-in.

In their first season at this level, Cove find themselves in third place with a chance of getting promoted for the third year in a row.

The visit of table-topping Falkirk to the Balmoral Stadium today presents another stern obstacle for the Aberdeen side, who round out the pre-split fixtures against Montrose on Tuesday night.

Cove have never got carried away with their lofty position and their manager reckons there is little need to remind the players of what’s at stake.

Hartley said: “We’ll see where the next batch of games takes us. The players know what’s in front of them, it doesn’t need me to tell them. Try and get as many points as we can and whatever happens at the end of the season, a top-five finish is good for us.

“You never know, it could get better. You want to be at the business end of the season fighting for things. We’ve gave ourselves a chance, that’s all we can ask for.

“Has it surpassed my expectations? Of course. It’s a tough league – you expect the full-time teams to be up there and they are now. We’ve just come into the league and fought in every game, trying to get as many points as we can.

“All the credit must go to the players. It takes its toll; they’ve got other things going on in their lives. They’ve got jobs and families.

“I’ve got to praise all the teams, especially the ones who are part-time. It’s a tough schedule when you see some of the games – Thursday, Saturday, early kick-offs. There’s not been a great deal of thought gone into it.

“It’s basically ‘there you go. Get on with it as best you can’.”

Cove, like many others in Leagues One and Two, have had to weather a hectic fixture schedule which has claimed two of their key players.

Jamie Masson and Harry Milne are already ruled out for the rest of the season and Hartley’s biggest task has become managing the workload on his squad.

“We’re a couple down with (Jamie) Masson and Harry (Milne), so we’re trying to keep everyone injury-free. You’ll have to use the squad in these key games,” added Hartley.

“You’ve got to get a wee bit lucky. The season has been a bit stop-start for the players and the boys have kept themselves in good condition. Hopefully that will bear fruit.

“You never know what can happen. We’ve had two freak injuries so hopefully we keep everyone injury-free until the end of the season.”