Cove Rangers: Key duo hand Paul Hartley fitness boost for Falkirk trip

Mitch Megginson and Scott Ross have handed Cove Rangers a fitness boost ahead and will be available to face Falkirk today.

The pair came off during the 1-0 defeat to Montrose on Tuesday night, which saw Cove confirmed in third place heading into the split.

However, both came through a recovery session on Thursday night ahead of facing the Bairns this afternoon.

Megginson is the division’s top scorer this season with 11 goals, while Ross has started 15 of Cove’s 18 league games this season.

Manager Paul Hartley said: “They’re always key players so that helps us. We’ll try get through the games as best we can and you never know what can happen.

“You’ve just got to push yourself now. We’ll help the players as best we can – it’s going to be a tough run of fixtures and it’s new to everyone. It’s new to me.

“The players know what’s in front of them, it’s not rocket science. They don’t need me to tell them.”

Today starts a pivotal run of four games in seven days, which will play a significant part in deciding the outcome of Cove’s season.

After facing Falkirk today, they will take on Partick Thistle on Tuesday, Montrose away on Thursday and Airdrieonians a week today.

They will sit idle on the final matchday on May 4, where they could find out if they will go up automatically or be in the play-offs.

Hartley added: “There’s no training now. Hopefully they can stay injury-free; that’s going to be the big thing over the next four games. Trying to keep the squad together.

“We’ll try and manage it as best we can with certain players. It’s going to come down to how the players are.

“Saturday is not too bad as you’ve got a couple of days until Tuesday, but it’s the other games after that.

“You’ve got to grind results out and get as many points as you can. It’s an old cliché. but just take it a game at a time and see where it takes you.”

Cove’s defeat to Montrose was their only defeat in League One since returning on March 20, with today’s opponents skidding into the split with one win in five games.

They also changed managers this week, with the duo of Lee Miller and David McCracken sacked after the 1-0 loss at Peterhead. Sporting director Gary Holt will take the team today.

Hartley added: “Sometimes it gives the players a lift. First and foremost you don’t want to see anybody losing their job. I’ve been there as a manager and it’s not nice.

“They’ll get a reaction with Gary Holt taking over and we’ll have to go down there with our own gameplan.

“They’ve got some players missing too, so it’ll come down to who performs on the day.”