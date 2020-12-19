Cove Rangers: Mood has not needed lifting on winless run – Paul Hartley

Paul Hartley has not had to lift the mood of the Cove Rangers players during their winless run.

Cove face Clyde today at the Balmoral Stadium looking for their first win in five games but Hartley insists the mood in the camp has remained positive.

Defeats to Falkirk, Montrose and Dumbarton, with a draw against Airdrieonians, has checked Cove’s progress after a flying start to the season.

The defeat to Montrose ended their long unbeaten run, dating back to their current stadium opening in the summer of 2018.

But confidence has not been an issue among the players during this blip, according to the Cove boss.

Hartley said: “The mood comes on the training pitch – as long as they’re training well, which they have done. They’re in good spirits.

“It’s just something new to them, losing a couple of games of football. They’re up a division against better players. It’s just the way it is.

“The game on Saturday is the most vital one. It’s important we pick up the points and go on a run again. In this league you’re not going to get it your own way.

“What I have seen in the four games that we’ve not won is we’re still playing good football. It’s just the end product to kill teams off.”

Clyde come into the game second bottom of the division on six points. However, they have had two games postponed due to positive Covid cases at the club.

Hartley added: “Clyde have missed a couple of games due to Covid, but they’ve got a potent striker in (David) Goodwillie. It’s quite a young team, but Danny will have them well-organised.

“We’re in a sticky spell just now and we’ve got to work our way through it. That happens during the season, where it’s not quite working. We’re not playing bad and that’s a good thing.

“We’ve just not been clinical at the top end of the pitch and need to keep the back door shut also.”