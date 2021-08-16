Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley calls for improved defensive performance despite 5-2 win over East Fife

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley wants his side to step up their defensive efforts after their 5-2 win against East Fife.

While pleased with his side’s attacking play in recording their first league win of the season, Hartley was unhappy with the manner of the goals they conceded.

The first East Fife goal came after referee Euan Anderson adjudged Harry Milne to have bundled former Cove loanee Jamie Semple to the ground. Connor McManus scored from the spot.

Substitute Kevin Smith got their second when the hosts were 4-1 ahead, which came after Kyle Connell was able to bundle his way through several challenges before cutting the ball back.

Mitch Megginson’s hat-trick helped Cove on their way, with Robbie Leitch and Rory McAllister also finding the net.

Hartley said: “I was pleased with our forward play but I was disappointed with the goals we conceded. I thought we were loose.

“They didn’t have to work hard for their goals – it’s something we can do better.

“Harry’s got to do better for the penalty he gave away. He’s got to do better defensively. He’s really good forward but his game is based on defending. He’s still got a bit of work to do.

“I didn’t enjoy losing any goals. It’s great scoring five but it’s at the other end as well. We should have won that 5-0. We were loose and sloppy.

“Overall we looked a good threat. We changed the system and I’m pleased with the three points. Strikers thrive off goals so I’m pleased for Mitch. The whole forward line was good.”

It was Cove’s first league win of the season, on the back of a draw against Falkirk and defeat away to Queen’s Park.

Hartley was also able to give some minutes to midfielder Jamie Masson, who had missed the last four months due to a serious ankle injury.

He added: “We know we had a bit of a slow start and it’s nice to get another home victory. We know we’re strong at home.

“It’s great to see him back and it’s good to get Jamie some minutes on the pitch.”