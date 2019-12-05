Cove Rangers pair served with notice of complaint by SFA over alleged betting breaches

Cove Rangers director Grant Moorhouse and youth coach Gary Hake have been served with notices of complaint by the Scottish FA over alleged breaches of the governing body’s betting rules.

Moorhouse – who is the son of chairman Keith Moorhouse – is alleged to have breached disciplinary rule 22 in 2011/12 and 2012/13, disciplinary rule 33 in 2013/14 and disciplinary rule 31 in the last six terms, including this season.

Hake, meanwhile, is alleged to have breached rule 31 in the last three campaigns, including this season.

The rules state: “no club, official, team official or other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall gamble in any way on a football match.”

The League Two leaders are not commenting on the notices of complaint.

It is understood club officials were made aware of the SFA’s alleged findings yesterday and hearings have been set for both on December 18.