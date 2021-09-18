Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers nick derby spoils as Rory McAllister penalty sees off Peterhead

By Jamie Durent
18/09/2021, 4:50 pm
Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister scored the only goal of the game.
Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister scored the only goal of the game.

Cove Rangers nicked the north-east derby spoils as Rory McAllister’s spot-kick earned a 1-0 win over Peterhead.

A close-fought contest between the two League One rivals at Balmoor was settled late on in the second half, with McAllister scoring from 12 yards against his former side.

Harry Milne was recalled to the Cove Rangers line-up, after returning from illness, while Peterhead handed a debut to Flynn Duffy who joined on loan from Dundee United on Friday.

The first meeting between the two sides this season ended in a 3-1 win for Peterhead, coming in the Premier Sports Cup in July.

On that day the Balmoor side opened the scoring in a frenetic first 15 minutes. It was Cove, however, who threatened first this time, with Rory McAllister angling a ball across the face of goal that Mitch Megginson narrowly failed to touch in.

McAllister was at the centre of Cove’s next opportunity, after he collected Megginson’s flick-on and picked out an unmarked Jamie Masson. He controlled and shot for goal, however Simon Ferry was able to get back and make a desperate block.

Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister.

It was Megginson’s turn next to go close, after a long ball from goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie sewed confusion in the Peterhead defence. It bounced awkwardly for the visiting skipper and he hooked his shot over the bar.

The Blue Toon got into dangerous areas, using striker Russell McLean as a focal point, but were not troubling McKenzie’s goal.

Both teams shifted to a diamond formation to start the second period and it did little to dull the pace of the game.

McAllister hit the frame of the goal on 51 minutes, meeting Iain Vigurs’ free-kick with a firm header, with goalkeeper Brett Long then out quickly to block Megginson’s rebound.

Scott Brown, who scored in this encounter two months ago, came close with a curling effort from just outside the box just after the hour mark after promising work from Andy McCarthy.

Referee Gavin Duncan was kept busy, booking Scott Ross, Fraser Fyvie and McCarthy for rash challenges, as the feisty nature of the game prevented any real moments of quality being produced.

Duncan had a huge say in the outcome of the game with 11 minutes to go, as he penalised Andy McDonald for tangling with Cove defender Morgyn Neill. McAllister rolled home the subsequent penalty for his sixth goal of the season.

In response Hamish Ritchie drew a save out of McKenzie at his near post but Peterhead were unable to salvage a draw on home soil.