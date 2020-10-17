Cove Rangers newboy Adam Livingstone grateful for League One season getting under way after summer of uncertainty

Cove Rangers’ Adam Livingstone is grateful the new football season is starting as he feared he may not get back playing again.

Following his release from Motherwell at the end of last season, offers were thin on the ground for the full-back owing to the uncertainty created by the pandemic.

He wondered whether there was a future in the game for him until Cove Rangers came calling, offering him a lifeline in Scottish football.

Livingstone said: “This is the most excited I’ve been for a season starting because there was a time when I didn’t know if I’d be playing football again. It’s really exciting to be playing competitive football – being back in that frame of mind where you’re enjoying football again. There’s something to play for.

“There was a time after I got released from Motherwell where I wasn’t getting many options. I didn’t know if football was going to happen in the lower leagues and I didn’t know if I was going to have to look into another line of work.

“I was struggling to get a team higher up – they had dates when they could start back – and the lower-league clubs weren’t telling you much. They didn’t know where they were going to be, money-wise or when the season would be starting. There was a time I was thinking ‘nobody wants me’.

“Cove showed an interest and I was delighted to end up there. It worked out in the end. Cove’s just as professional as any of the full-time teams I’ve been at, in terms of giving us the best chance to do well.”

© ABERDEEN JOURNALS LTD

Livingstone started against Hibernian and Brora Rangers in the Betfred Cup, Cove’s first competitive games in seven months.

But the first League One fixture against East Fife this afternoon provided a real focus point for their pre-season preparations.

They are going up against three full-time teams – Partick Thistle, Falkirk and East Fife – this season, but Livingstone doesn’t feel they should fear the challenge.

He added: “If we play the way we did against Hibs every week, I don’t see why we can’t challenge up the top of the league and give it a good go. We play good football and have a squad of very good players.

“That’s what I want to aim for and I know that’s what the other boys want. If you’re not going to aim for the top, what’s the point?

“There’s boys that have played higher up and have had to drop down, so I don’t see why we can’t do well in this league.”

Livingstone was also pleased to see his former ‘Well colleague Declan Gallagher starring for Scotland this week, with the centre-back impressing during their games against Israel, Slovakia and Czech Republic.

© SNS Group / SFA

He added: “He text me after the game and I could tell he couldn’t get the smile off his face. I was telling him the commentators were giving him good comments – he thought that was brilliant.

“Fair play to the big man, he did well. It was weird seeing him on TV when I was used to seeing him every day. He’s taken his chance when he’s been given an opportunity, which you need to do at any level of football.”