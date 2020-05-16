Cove Rangers’ moment of history at Berwick still brings pride to chairman Keith Moorhouse

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse still looks back on their promotion to the SPFL with a great sense of pride.

Monday marks a year since the Aberdeen side joined the SPFL, on the back of an emphatic 7-0 aggregate triumph over Berwick Rangers.

A vast contingent from the north-east travelled down to Northumberland to witness the club’s day in the sun, with a vocal support backing them at Shielfield Park.

It still gives Moorhouse great joy to reflect on the day Cove arrived in Scottish football.

He said: “That was Cove going on to the map. The players and management team made it happen. We gave them the tools and they made the best of it.

“We always felt that the East Kilbride games were going to be more difficult than the Berwick games, if I remember rightly.

“I remember getting on the bus leaving East Kilbride, thinking we’d almost got one foot in the league here. I didn’t say that publicly, I kept that to myself, but I felt that was going to be the toughest game out of the four.

“The time it took to play those four games felt like forever. But it made everybody proud, or even prouder than they were.”

Victory was comprehensive and they have continued to enjoy success this season, being crowned League 2 champions last month.

It came with a new manager, as Paul Hartley replaced John Sheran last summer following the latter’s health scare.

Sheran suffered a heart attack after Cove were crowned Highland League champions and missed the play-offs against East Kilbride and Berwick. Graeme Mathieson and Roy McBain took control of the team for those four games.

Moorhouse added: “That magnified the situation, the fact John had suffered his heart attack. Because of how everyone felt about John and still feels about John, that was going to dominate everyone’s thoughts and desire. But they were doing it for themselves too.

“Everyone that played over those four games deserved it. A lot of the boys that came to the club came to get us into the league. That was the goal. It was a bit of their own personal motivation but the added motivation there was to make the manager proud.”

Moorhouse has been involved with the club for 20 years and has seen plenty of success and change during that time.

Numerous Highland League championships, cup triumphs and even a stadium move have all taken place under his tenure.

But that long trip to England’s north-east coast stands out as a true defining moment.

He said: “It’s difficult to put into words because you still get emotional thinking about it. In terms of the time I’ve been in football, it’s by far the best day ever I’ve experienced. It was the culmination of a lot of hard work by lots of people. It was great to see it actually happen when not that long ago, we felt we were there and it didn’t happen for whatever reason. If things are meant to be, they’re meant to be.”