A 22-game season would be the fairest option for League One and Two clubs, says Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.

Discussions are still ongoing as to what the remainder of the the lower-league season will look like, after approval was given to resume the campaign.

The initial calendar of 27 games will be nearly impossible to deliver given the two month lay-off, with the 20 clubs in the two divisions backing the move for the amended finish.

It would mean the league splitting after 18 games, with the top and bottom five teams playing each other. The SPFL approved the resumption date of March 20 but have reservations about playing more than 18 games.

Megginson said: “I think the 22 games would give a fairer reflection on the league. Cutting to 18 – if it needs to be then it needs to be. But my preference would be for 22 games. You’re only missing five games from what was originally planned.

“With promotions and relegations, you want to give everyone a fair crack at getting to where they want to be.

“If you look from our perspective, 18 games would leave seven cup finals to secure a place in the top four. But that would be the selfish point of view.

© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen Journals

“We don’t hear much until it gets announced, so from our side we’re focused and geared towards having a game on March 20. I don’t think we can do anything different from our side.

“We’ve got to be ready, if everything gets the go-ahead. The cliché is ‘fail to prepare, prepare to fail’; if we didn’t think the season was going to start there’d be no point in us training just now.

“With us having two months out, I think everyone is just buzzing be back.”

📝 Statement from SPFL Leagues 1 & 2https://t.co/7a6fZYbzR7 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) March 4, 2021

There has been frustration at the extended lay-off for lower-league clubs, with players not able to train in groups.

Individual training programmes had been given to Cove’s players when the league shut down in January but to Megginson, checking in on his team-mates’ well-being has been more important.

He added: “It’s more from a mental side of things, making sure everyone is keeping positive. It’s been a difficult time for everyone.

“From the fitness side of it I don’t need to check in on anyone. Everyone has kept fit over that period and Tam (Ritchie, fitness coach) gave us a programme, so everyone had the work to follow.

“In the players’ chat, it’s just making sure everyone is keeping positive and sane. It’s been a couple of tough months for everyone, given the time of year it is.

“It’s such a close group, it’s not just myself looking after them. Plenty of others are speaking to each other and making sure everyone is keeping well.”

© SNS Group

Despite the uncertainty over the last couple of the months, there has been a positivity among the Cove players that the season would get back underway.

Megginson added: “It would have been easy to pack up the tools (when the season was postponed) and say what’s the point? But we had a belief we would get back.

“We didn’t want a null-and-void, or for no games to be played for six months. You already missed that part of your career from the end of last season – it’s taken two months to get to this point and if you switch off and think that’s it until July, it can be quite hard to take from a football perspective.”