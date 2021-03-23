Mitch Megginson does not have to look far in the Cove Rangers dressing room for goalscoring competition.

Just along the way is Rory McAllister, one of the most prolific forwards in the eight years since the SPFL was formed in 2013.

Megginson, who recently a three-year extension to his Cove deal, enjoys the friendly rivalry he shares with McAllister. The latter plundered the majority of his goals at Peterhead and actually played alongside Megginson at Brechin City.

In the last eight years, McAllister has scored 123 league goals. Megginson has found the net on 48 occasions in the SPFL, for Cove, Alloa, Raith and Dumbarton.

Megginson has now found the net 164 times in total for Cove after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Partick Thistle, with the majority of those goals coming in the Highland League.

© SNS Group

“Rory has been known as the best striker in Scotland for many years. He was in his prime when I was coming through and I was lucky enough to play with him at Brechin.

“He’s a superb striker. We have a bit of banter in training – he’s obviously scored a lot of goals so it’s up to me to keep scoring as well.

“We’re two guys with different style of games but love scoring goals. He’s done it for however many years and I’m the same.

“We have competitions in training among all the strikers, who can score the most goals. (Jamie) Masson tries to keep up! But goals can come from everywhere in this team and it’s important that keeps happening.”

Megginson’s new deal at Cove will keep him at the club until 2024, as he continues to play a pivotal role in the club’s journey through the SPFL.

Looking forward to it🤝😁⚽️💙 https://t.co/Zmmernemlm — Mitchel Megginson (@MitchMegginson) March 12, 2021

There was never any stress about getting the extension but it means the continuation of a very fruitful partnership.

He said: “It was always something that was going to get done. It’s out of mind I can focus solely on football now; I know I’m secure for the next three years.

“The aims are there for the club. I want to be part of that and keep driving them forward.

“I came to Cove with the ambition to get them in the Scottish leagues. We’ve got one trophy and we want more. I’m enjoying my football, the style we play, the squad we’ve got. It’s a good fit for me.”

Paul Hartley’s side are second in League One, with 20 points from their 12 games. They are in a good position to be among the top half when the league splits next month.

Megginson added: “We know as a squad, internally, how good we can be. It’s about going and doing it on the pitch. To be out for two months, have two weeks’ training then put in a performance like that, it’s testament to the players.

“It’s going to be tough. A lot of the league is going to be decided by who can keep players fit. I think a few times might struggle with that.

“We’re just here to play games of football. That’s what we live for. We relish the challenges ahead of us.”