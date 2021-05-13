Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson on ‘raw’ emotion of play-off defeat

Mitch Megginson feels it is too raw to take any positives out of Cove Rangers’ season after their play-off heartbreak against Airdrieonians.

Cove lead twice in the second leg on Tuesday night, including in stoppage-time, before being pegged back and eventually losing in extra-time.

It ended a promising campaign short of their ultimate goal: winning promotion. The 1-1 draw at the Balmoral Stadium last weekend helped the Diamonds advance 4-3 on aggregate to face Morton for a place in the Championship.

“We’re a team that’s used to winning. We don’t like losing,” said Megginson. “Especially when we’ve got a chance to go up.

“It’s still too raw. We finished third but at the end of the day we’ve got nothing for it. Personally we want to be able to win something or get promoted.”

© SNS Group

Megginson opened the scoring on the night, only for Callum Gallagher to equalise within three minutes. The Cove captain then limped off injured and had to watch the remainder of the game from the stand.

He added: “It’s even worse – I hate sitting in the stand watching. You shout for every ball, for every decision. Hopefully next season I can stay fit and won’t have to do that at all.”

Cove felt they had won it in stoppage-time through Rory McAllister, who had managed to finish through a crowd of bodies and find the bottom corner.

But Airdrieonians were not done, with Jack McKay delivering a hammer blow to Cove’s chances with an equaliser at the death.

It was left for Gallagher, who has tormented Cove with four goals against them in the last 10 days, to be the hero in the 109th minute.

© SNS Group

Megginson added: “It was there for us but when you lose goals like that you’re not going to win games. It’s been happening too often; you’re not going to win games at this level if you give away goals like that. We don’t make them work for it.

“It’s not been like us. I think it was the Falkirk game down there – it seems to happen quite often and I’m not sure what it is. We need to be able to see out games at this level.

“We’re hugely disappointed because the chance was there for us.”

Cove, like all lower-league clubs, have had to come through a lot in recent weeks, with games crammed in to get the season finished on time.

A return to some sort of normality next season would be appreciated but the end-goal will likely remain the same.

Megginson said: “It’s been such a short time of condensed games, which hasn’t helped injury-wise. It’s hard for everyone.

“We’ll get a proper break and a proper pre-season – hopefully there’s fans back in and it’s a normal season.

“We’ll have to re-evaluate. I don’t know what our aims will be yet, we’ll discuss that at the start of the season, but we like to win things and keep progressing. That’s certainly what we’ll be doing next year.”