Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson wants his side to go into the play-offs on a high by securing second place in League One.

Victory over Airdrieonians this afternoon will mean Cove will finish second in their first season in the second tier and guarantee the second leg of their play-off semi-final is at home.

Paul Hartley’s side hold a four-point advantage over Airdrieonians and Falkirk, with the latter suffering a 5-0 hammering at the hands of champions Partick Thistle on Thursday night.

Three points today would mean Cove face the team who finishes third, with the final round of fixtures coming on Tuesday when they are idle.

Having been handed arguably the toughest split fixtures, playing four times in seven days, a win today would ensure Cove also came through that run unbeaten.

Megginson said: “I think that’s a huge achievement in itself. We’ve not got the biggest squad and we’ve lost two of our main players (Jamie Masson and Harry Milne).

“To play that four games in the space of seven days and finish second would be an excellent achievement. That’s what we’re aiming to do.

“Momentum is key going into the play-offs. I’ve been there before and you want to go in on the back of a few good performances and results. It breeds confidence going into those play-off games.

“After Saturday it’ll be a rest-up job to make sure everyone is ready for the following Saturday. It probably works out well that we don’t play Tuesday night so we can have fresh legs for Saturday.”

Bar a tricky spell around Christmas, Cove have acclimated to life in League One very well.

They have lost just once in the league since the turn of the year and have only lost once against their three full-time opponents, coming in a defeat at Falkirk in November.

The 2-0 triumph over Montrose on Thursday guaranteed their place in the play-offs, a huge achievement according to Megginson.

He added: “It’s massive. You look what we’ve done in two seasons – we’ve won League Two and now we’ve secured play-offs to get a chance at the Championship.

“If you’d said that at the start of the season then we’d have taken it, especially with three full-time teams in here. Our record this season – we’ve only lost once against them – so we’re full of confidence.”

Megginson’s brace at Links Park took him to 14 league goals for the season and he looks set to be divisional top scorer for the second season running.

Partick’s Brian Graham is three goals behind him and they too only have one game remaining, against Montrose on Tuesday.

Megginson said: “It’s always the aim at the start of the season and it would be nice to finish top. It was good to get another two the other night.”