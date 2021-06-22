Cove Rangers midfielder Seb Ross joins Falkirk on two-year deal

Cove Rangers midfielder Seb Ross has joined Falkirk on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old had made 15 appearances for Cove since joining from Aberdeen in September 2020.
Ross will be reunited with his former Aberdeen under-20 boss Paul Sheerin, who took charge of the Bairns last month.
Cove have also confirmed that defender Tom Leighton, who spent last season on loan with Lowland League side East Kilbride, is also leaving the club.
The former Watford player joined Cove in December 2019 but made only eight appearances for the Aberdeen side.
We can confirm that Seb Ross has today joined Falkirk FC, after both clubs agreed suitable terms for the transfer.
Also moving on is defender Tom Leighton, who spent last season on loan with SLFL side East Kilbride.
👉 https://t.co/o7qStlyOmm pic.twitter.com/D04Zw1jGvn
— Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) June 22, 2021
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe