Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley urges squad to be ready for pivotal month

Paul Hartley has urged his Cove Rangers squad to be on their toes as a pivotal month lies in store for the Aberdeen outfit.

Before the month is out, Cove will face two teams just behind them in League One in Montrose and Airdrieonians, derby opponents Peterhead and two significant cup games against Queen of the South and Rangers B.

Montrose are the first up on Saturday afternoon at Links Park, with just a point separating the two clubs.

Hartley acknowledges he will need all of his squad to step up in the significant weeks ahead, as they bid to keep their place at the top of the division and further their quest for silverware.

He said: “This month, with the league games and cup games, we will use everybody. We will have to rotate sometimes and that’s natural when you’re playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday.

“We’ve got to be as fresh as we can to come out of this important period. Every game is going to be important, so they need to be ready and make sure their level of fitness is maintained.

“Some players have been injured, some have been ill, but this is the period where we need everybody. If you get the opportunity in the team, it’s up to you to go and impress. It can’t be any simpler than that.”

Hartley has needed his squad to be adaptable, which has included players like Blair Yule and Connor Scully playing in different positions to their normal ones when required.

He added: “We know Connor can adapt to a few positions and it’s the same with Blair. One or two others can do the same.

“If you’re asked to play a position, I always think you go and do your best there. We’ve all been asked to play a position at times where you go and do a job for the team and that’s what he’s done.

“You’ve not got two or three players for every position, so it’s important players can adapt.

“We’ve asked him (Scully) to go and do a job in a position he’s maybe not used to, but he’s carried it out for the team.”

Scully is expected to be fit to face the Gable Endies today after coming off against Queen’s Park. However, Shay Logan is likely to miss out due to injury.

Games between the two sides have tended to be tight and Hartley has been impressed with the job Stewart Petrie has done at the Angus club.

The Cove boss said: “They’ve been tight games between two good footballing teams. I expect the same again on Saturday.

“They’ve got good attacking players and score a lot of goals. They like to attack with speed.

“Stewart has done a good job in the period of time he’s been there. Every year they seem to get stronger.

“From where Montrose were a few years ago – they were nearly going out of the league at one stage – it just shows you how good a job he’s done there.”