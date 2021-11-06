Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley urges squad to be ready for pivotal month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley urges squad to be ready for pivotal month

By Jamie Durent
06/11/2021, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Paul Hartley has urged his Cove Rangers squad to be on their toes as a pivotal month lies in store for the Aberdeen outfit.

Before the month is out, Cove will face two teams just behind them in League One in Montrose and Airdrieonians, derby opponents Peterhead and two significant cup games against Queen of the South and Rangers B.

Montrose are the first up on Saturday afternoon at Links Park, with just a point separating the two clubs.

Hartley acknowledges he will need all of his squad to step up in the significant weeks ahead, as they bid to keep their place at the top of the division and further their quest for silverware.

He said: “This month, with the league games and cup games, we will use everybody. We will have to rotate sometimes and that’s natural when you’re playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday.

“We’ve got to be as fresh as we can to come out of this important period. Every game is going to be important, so they need to be ready and make sure their level of fitness is maintained.

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully.
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully

“Some players have been injured, some have been ill, but this is the period where we need everybody. If you get the opportunity in the team, it’s up to you to go and impress. It can’t be any simpler than that.”

Hartley has needed his squad to be adaptable, which has included players like Blair Yule and Connor Scully playing in different positions to their normal ones when required.

He added: “We know Connor can adapt to a few positions and it’s the same with Blair. One or two others can do the same.

“If you’re asked to play a position, I always think you go and do your best there. We’ve all been asked to play a position at times where you go and do a job for the team and that’s what he’s done.

“You’ve not got two or three players for every position, so it’s important players can adapt.

“We’ve asked him (Scully) to go and do a job in a position he’s maybe not used to, but he’s carried it out for the team.”

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Scully is expected to be fit to face the Gable Endies today after coming off against Queen’s Park. However, Shay Logan is likely to miss out due to injury.

Games between the two sides have tended to be tight and Hartley has been impressed with the job Stewart Petrie has done at the Angus club.

The Cove boss said: “They’ve been tight games between two good footballing teams. I expect the same again on Saturday.

“They’ve got good attacking players and score a lot of goals. They like to attack with speed.

“Stewart has done a good job in the period of time he’s been there. Every year they seem to get stronger.

“From where Montrose were a few years ago – they were nearly going out of the league at one stage – it just shows you how good a job he’s done there.”