Cove Rangers loanee Connor Smith admits it would be ‘unbelievable’ to head back to parent club Hearts on the back of a promotion from League One.

Smith has been an impressive figure in Cove’s last two outings and hopes to play his part in what could be a memorable end to the season for the Aberdeen side.

Defeat to Montrose on Tuesday night meant Cove head into the split in third, which gives them the demanding schedule of four games in seven days.

They renew acquaintances with Falkirk tomorrow, having beaten them seven days ago, before facing Partick Thistle and Montrose in midweek and Airdrieonians next Saturday.

Cove are just two points off the top heading into the run-in and Smith reckons it would be a huge achievement to pull it off.

He said: “It would be unbelievable – it would be good to get promoted and go back to Hearts, then see what happens from there.

“If we win all of them, we win the league, so we’re looking forward to it. It’s a lot of games and everyone is as tired as everyone else. We’ve got to keep our heads up for Saturday.

“We’ve just beaten Falkirk, so our heads can’t go down because we’ve been beaten on Tuesday. It’s a big game on Saturday, down at Falkirk, so we need to beat them again.”

© SNS Group

Smith joined with his Hearts colleague Cammy Logan in January, prior to football shutting down, and has featured in all seven games since Cove returned to action on March 20.

The 19-year-old feels he needs to add goals to his game, but is happy with the contribution he has been able to make at Cove.

Smith added: “In the final third, it just hasn’t worked out for me. In the past two games, I’ve hit the post and the keeper’s made two good saves.

“I just need to get a goal then it’ll hopefully keep coming. There was one on the left I should have taken, but there’s one on the right where the keeper’s made a save too. I’ve rushed it – I didn’t realise I had time.

“I’ve felt like I’ve been playing and I need to make sure I keep playing well. I need to add some more goals to my game.”