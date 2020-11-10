Cove Rangers loanee and Dundee United fan Ross Graham keen to get one over Dundee in Betfred Cup clash

Boyhood Dundee United fan Ross Graham is hoping to get one over their city rivals Dundee with Cove Rangers tonight.

Graham joined Cove on loan from United ahead of the start of the League One season and has never come up against the Dark Blues in a senior fixture.

Cove played Dundee twice in pre-season, drawing 1-1 at Dens Park and losing 1-0 at the Balmoral Stadium, ahead of the two meeting in competitive Betfred Cup action tonight.

The centre-back has been recalled to the Cove line-up in the wake of Daniel Higgins – a former Dundee player – picking up a hamstring injury. He returned to the side in the 3-0 win over Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

Graham said: “They’re United’s rivals, so it’s a big one for me. Being a United fan as well, I want to go into that game and win it.

“I know a few of their lads, but going into games you can’t have friendships. I played a few games against them in the youth teams, but it’s not the same as a professional game.

“We want to take as many points as we can out of the two (upcoming Betfred Cup) games (against Dundee and Forfar). We’re aiming for six points, to go out and win both games, but it’ll be hard for us. They’ll be two good tests.”

Graham started both Betfred Cup games so far, against Hibernian and Brora Rangers, as Ryan Strachan was nursing a hamstring problem.

Strachan returned for the start of the League One campaign, but Higgins then limped off against Partick Thistle late on with a similar issue. He faces at least three weeks on the sidelines.

Graham was recalled by manager Paul Hartley for the assured 3-0 win over Forfar, which made it four wins from four for Cove at the top of the division.

He added: “I’ve had to be patient the last few weeks, but I got back in and helped the team. We’re defenders, so our main focus is not to concede any goals and let the forwards do what they do.

“Coming here I’ve been learning from all the boys. There’s a few experienced boys that are teaching me along the way. They talk me through it and I try take as much from it as I can.

“(In) League One you try to get the ball down more, where League Two is more about battles. You’ve just got to adapt to each game. The plan was to come out and get games and learn as much as I can before going back.”