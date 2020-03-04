Cove Rangers let loan attacker John Robertson return to St Johnstone

Cove Rangers have cancelled the loan of John Robertson from St Johnstone.

The striker joined the Aberdeen outfit in July on a season-long loan deal.

However, with 10 games left for the League Two leaders, the 18-year-old has now returned to McDiarmid Park.

In a statement Cove said: “Cove Rangers can confirm that John Robertson has returned to parent club St Johnstone following the mutual cancellation of his loan agreement.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to St Johnstone and we wish John all the best for his future career.”

Robertson made 19 appearances for Cove and netted two goals.

Since the arrival of Rory McAllister from Peterhead in January, competition up front has increased, but Robertson leaves having helped Paul Hartley’s team establish a 10-point lead over Edinburgh City at the top of League Two.