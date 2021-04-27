Cove Rangers striker Leighton McIntosh knows it will take a squad effort to pull the Aberdeen side through three massive games this week.

Starting with the visit of league leaders Partick Thistle tonight, Cove will have a big say in how the League One promotion race shapes up.

The 2-2 draw with Falkirk on Saturday has opened up a small gap at the top of the division for the Jags but should Cove win their remaining games, they will be in promotion contention on the final day.

Partick have yet to beat Cove this season, drawing 1-1 at Firhill last month and losing 1-0 on their previous visit to the Balmoral Stadium in October, with tonight’s game the latest in the run of huge fixtures.

McIntosh said: “It’s a massive game. We got a good result at home against them last time and we’ll be looking to do the same. Every game we’re trying to win now.

“There’s three big games with not a lot of time in between, so it’ll be quick turnaround. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going and get the right result.

“We’ve got a good squad and the manager rotates it well. We’ll be up there with everybody else.

“Last week there was suspensions and injuries and we’ve already lost a few boys. Everyone is going to need to pull their weight as much as they can, look after each other and look after themselves.”

McIntosh believes Cove can take heart from their performance against another full-time opponent in Falkirk, who they could well face again in the play-offs before the end of the season.

He added: “We were the better footballing side. We hit the post twice and the penalty as well – it’s always good when you’re team’s creating chances.

“We just need to keep that going and get on the right end of the result.”

Saturday was a mixed afternoon on a personal level for McIntosh, with the Cove forward scoring his second goal of the season but also missing a penalty at the start of the second half.

He added: “I’m a bit gutted about that. It’s the first time I’ve missed a penalty – as soon as it was given I picked my side and was going to stick to it.

“The goalie has gone the right way and maybe I should have put my laces through it a bit more but that’s football.”