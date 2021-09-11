Cove Rangers: Leighton McIntosh hoping to shake off fitness concerns and contribute to Aberdeen side’s fortunes again

Cove Rangers forward Leighton McIntosh hopes he has shaken off the injury niggles which have hampered his start to the season.

McIntosh has been in and out of the Cove team so far this campaign but started and looked lively against Stenhousemuir last week.

The lack of a pre-season may have played a part in hindering McIntosh’s fitness, given the Covid issues which plagued Cove prior to the start of the season.

Last season he was a regular starter under Paul Hartley and he hopes he can get back to being so again.

He said: “I have been in and out of the team. I started against Queen’s Park and since then I’ve picked up a few niggles. It’s been a little bit stop-start.

“I’ve probably picked up more niggles this season than the whole of last season. Hopefully I can keep them away and get more of a run in the team.

“I’m a confidence-player. Once I get in a routine I can bring more to the team. Hopefully I can keep showing the manager I can be effective in the team and help Cove pick up points.”

Cove have made a steady if unspectacular start to the season, picking up seven points from five games, with tomorrow’s opponents Montrose in touch with Queen’s Park at the top of League One.

McIntosh added: “We know they like to play football and we have had some really tight games against them, home and away.

“Every game is a big one in this league and we have seen in results so far, anyone can beat anyone. Teams that show consistency in picking up points will be there or there abouts come the end of the season.

“I wouldn’t say anything is missing (in their performances) but we need to get up to speed. Everyone in the club knows we can perform better.

“If it’s anything, we’re giving away too many cheap goals sometimes. When that happens at the start of the season you need to learn from the mistakes quickly and iron them out.

“We’ll always create chances but recently we have given away too many goals. We need to be a bit more streetwise and do the dirty side of the game.”