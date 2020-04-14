Cove Rangers ‘keepy-up’ with social distancing as players and staff record home training video

Cove Rangers have attempted to bring a bit of light-heartedness to the lockdown with a compilation of home training videos.

Taking the idea of a popular social media trend of passing objects from frame to frame, players and staff can be seen passing the ball out of shot, as if to one another.

Fitness coach Tam Ritchie starts off the video, which also includes manager Paul Hartley, assistant boss Gordon Young and the first-team squad.

The Aberdeen side sat top of League 2 when football was halted last month and are, like many clubs, awaiting an outcome to the season.