Cove Rangers: Jamie Masson looking to make comeback against East Fife

Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson is hopeful of making his long-awaited comeback from injury against East Fife on Saturday.

Masson has been out since April with a broken fibia and torn ankle ligaments, sustained in a Scottish Cup tie against Rangers.

He describes the injury as the worst of his career as it forced him to take six weeks off work with his foot in a boot.

Both he and Harry Milne had to undergo surgery before the end of last season, with Milne making his return in the Premier Sports Cup last month.

Masson has been able to take part in full training for the last two weeks and is relishing being part of the Cove matchday squad again.

He said: “I’ve had problems with cartilage in both of my knees but this was the worst one.

“The hardest bit was sitting round doing nothing, as I was in a boot. I’m self-employed so I wasn’t getting paid from work. I was in the boot for four weeks then after that I couldn’t go back straight away, as I didn’t want to chance going over on it.

“I went to the gym to strengthen it up for two or three weeks, but it was tough. Once you get back walking and running you get back into it.

“I think the time-frame is round about what the physio said. I think the plan was to come back for East Fife and hopefully I can get about the changing room and get the buzz again.

“It’ll be good to get going and hopefully the boys can put on a performance.”

To add to Masson’s frustrations, as he stepped up his comeback he contracted Covid-19, forcing him into isolation for 10 days.

He added: “I probably would have been fit for the start of the season if it wasn’t for that. I think it was the week before the first game, I started training with the lads and got Covid.

“It’s tough getting back to fitness sitting in the flat for 10 days. But that’s me back on my feet now and every training session I’m feeling better.”

Masson has been a frustrated onlooker for the opening run of games, which saw Cove eliminated from the League Cup and drop points against both Falkirk and Queen’s Park.

Cove welcome East Fife to the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday chasing their first three points of the League One season.

Masson said: “I think a lot of teams are taking a while to get up and running. I don’t know if it’s because of Covid; four points is the most anyone has got in this league.

“Every game is a tough game, so if you get two or three wins you see yourself rising right up. It’s the same on the other side, if you get losses or draws in a row, you drop right down.

“We didn’t have an easy game last year. The difference from League Two to League One is a massive step.”