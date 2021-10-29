Cove Rangers: Jamie Masson hopes to have rediscovered goalscoring touch

Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson hopes he has rediscovered his goalscoring touch after bagging two in his last three.

Masson scored in the SPFL Trust Trophy win over Albion Rovers and then found the net against Clyde last weekend.

His return to the first-team has been managed carefully, on the back of five months out injured. He has started five of the 11 games since his return against East Fife in August.

The 2019-20 campaign was Masson’s most prolific, as he and Cove captain Mitch Megginson had an in-house competition for top goalscorer. Megginson bested him in the end, with 24 goals to 15.

“I’m getting back to where I was playing at before, so hopefully I can keep going,” said Masson. “I’m feeling a lot better. I struggled to come back and felt sluggish for a good couple of weeks. There’s still more to come.

“If you score and win as well, you can’t wait for the next game. Normally Rory (McAllister) and Mitch score all the time, so it was good for the boys to chip in.

“We had the competition when we were flying in League Two with the goals. He took off – it’s hard to compete with Mitch, but maybe that spurred him on. He didn’t want to get beat by me.

“That was probably my most enjoyable season so far. Hopefully I can top it this season, but missing the start of it, it’s going to be tough.”

The 3-0 win over Clyde last weekend quickly banished memories of the surprise 4-2 reverse against East Fife.

With Queen’s Park, who are tomorrow’s visitors to the Balmoral Stadium, losing at home to Alloa Athletic on Sunday, there are three teams tied at the top of League One. The Spiders, Cove and Airdrieonians all sit on 20 points.

“It’s the same every year in League One,” added Masson. “A couple of wins sends you right up, a couple of losses you drop down.

“I didn’t get the chance to play in the last game away (to Queen’s Park) so hopefully, if I’m involved, we can put in another performance like Saturday.

“We seem to be more comfortable at home – I think we need to improve our away form. Any away game coming up, we need to try treat it like a home game.”

“It’s probably a massive game for both clubs as they had their first loss on Sunday. They’ll be looking to bounce back.

“As soon as you get a couple of wins, it gives you a bit of confidence. We just need to focus on each game and hopefully pick up three points.”