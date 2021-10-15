Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers: Iain Vigurs backs Ross Draper to return stronger from loan spell at Elgin City

By Jamie Durent
15/10/2021, 11:45 am
Ross Draper (left) and Iain Vigurs
Iain Vigurs has backed his long-time team-mate Ross Draper to return to Cove Rangers in January and help their season.

Draper has joined League Two side Elgin City on loan until January, after a knee injury hampered his early career at the Balmoral Stadium.

The pair joined Cove in the summer on three-year deals having been released by Ross County. Vigurs has been a regular in the side but Draper has not played since the League One opener against Falkirk on July 31.

He spoke last week about his need to play games on grass as part of his recovery and Vigurs, who has played with him at three clubs, hopes Cove get to see the best of him.

He said: “Hopefully he gets back fit and playing again. He’s been very unfortunate and this is just about him going out and getting games.

Cove Rangers midfielder Ross Draper.
“Hopefully he can do that and come back in January and make a difference in our squad.

“I’ve played with Drapes the last six years, so I know exactly how good he is. When he’s fit he’s brilliant to have in the middle of the park, or at the back. Wherever you play him he makes a difference.”

Another old colleague Vigurs has been reunited with at Cove is Rory McAllister, with the pair coming through the ranks together at Caley Thistle.

McAllister’s brace in the SPFL Trust Trophy win over Albion Rovers last weekend took his tally to 11 for the season in all competitions and the 34-year-old is joint-top scorer in League One with nine goals.

Vigurs added: “He’s done it since I first met him. He’s always been able to find the net. We need to keep providing him with service and he knows where the goal is.

“He just keeps scoring and that’s what you want from your strikers. We need to be the ones to provide him with chances and he needs to be on the end of them tucking them away, which he does.”

Cove are back in league business on Saturday and are chasing their fifth straight win, with a visit to basement side East Fife.

Vigurs has been an ever-present in League One so far and has not missed a minute. His only absences have come in the two SPFL Trust Trophy games.

He added: “I haven’t been playing as well as I want to but that’s more about going part-time, not having the fitness levels I usually have.

“The last month or so has been going well results-wise. We’re at the right end of the table and the boys are doing well in the cups.

“What we really needed was to get everyone back fit. We just couldn’t seem to get a squad for more than one game. But now you can see that.

“Once we were strong in that sense, having a bit of depth, the results would come. I still don’t think we’re playing at our best but we’re definitely going in the right direction.”