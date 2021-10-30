Cove Rangers held to pulsating 3-3 draw by 10-man Queen’s Park

Cove Rangers were held to an entertaining 3-3 draw by 10-man Queen’s Park in the top-of-the-table clash in League One.

Rory McAllister had put Cove in front early but quick-fire goals from Bob McHugh and Louis Longridge had the away side ahead at half-time.

Mitch Megginson equalised and an own-goal from Stuart Morrison had Paul Hartley’s men in front, then Simon Murray was sent off before Michael Doyle made it 3-3.

Cove were unchanged from the 3-0 win over Clyde and flew out of the traps, with Mitch Megginson having a shot cleared off the line inside three minutes.

Megginson turned provider a minute later as Cove made an early breakthrough. Fraser Fyvie’s ball over the top picked out his captain and after holding off Lee Kilday’s attentions – Queen’s Park were appealing for a foul – Megginson laid the ball on for McAllister to slide in.

A well-worked corner routine almost brought Cove a second, with Jamie Masson cutting the ball back to Connor Scully and his cross was flicked narrowly over by Megginson.

All the play was heading towards the Spiders’ goal and only a timely intervention from Tommy Robson prevented Masson turning in McAllister’s cross.

The visitors were fortunate not go further behind before the half-hour, as Willie Muir parried Masson’s curling effort straight at Morgyn Neill. The defender knew little about it and the ball rolled agonisingly wide of the post.

After struggling to test Stuart McKenzie in the first half, Queens scrambled themselves level at the break. Luca Connell’s corner was headed goalwards by Morrison, with McHugh forcing it over the line in a crowded six-yard box.

Masson saw a free-kick travel all the way across the box and come back off the post, before Laurie Ellis’ side stole the lead.

Appeals for a foul on Scully were waved away and McHugh advanced, crashing a shot off the inside of the post but Longridge was on hand to turn home the rebound.

Cove were close to a leveller at the start of the second half as McAllister shot across the face of goal but the hosts were leaving gaps at the back on the break.

Scully was replaced by Harry Milne after failing to recover from a first-half knock and one-handed stop from McKenzie was required to prevent a McHugh second.

Momentum swung in Cove’s favour when Murray was given a straight red for clattering Milne and Megginson made the advantage count immediately, heading in Fin Robertson’s cross.

The game was flipped on its head again with 14 minutes to go, as Blair Yule’s cross floated to the back post and inadvertently hit Morrison before rolling in.

The drama was not done there however as after Morrison’s shot came back off the bar, Doyle looped a header over McKenzie to tie the teams up again.