Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on ruptured ankle ligaments.

Milne suffered the injury in training last week and had an operation on Thursday, which manager Paul Hartley said will finish his season early.

The 24-year-old has been an ever-present this season for Cove, starting all 11 matches and being an important part of their continued progress in the SPFL.

It comes as Cove are due to restart their League One season on Saturday away trip to Partick Thistle.

Hartley said: “Harry underwent ankle surgery on Thursday afternoon so his season is over. He blocked a cross and the way he’s come down on his ankle, he’s ruptured his ligaments.

“We let it settle down for a couple of days and got it scanned. It’s eight to 12 weeks before he’s back; as long as he’s back for pre-season, that’s the main thing.

“It’s disappointing for me, it’s disappointing for the lad. He’s such an important player but these things happen in football.

“He’s been brilliant for us. He’s been so consistent and I’m gutted for him. Hopefully he’ll come back stronger. It was important he got the surgery and we sent him to the best possible surgeon for it.

“He’ll take his time getting back and hopefully we’ll have him back for pre-season. We’re feeling for him but hopefully he gets it right and we’ll take our time with him.”

Milne missed only three games last season in Cove’s push for the League Two title and was a regular in their Highland League successes.

He is the only injury absentee for Cove ahead of the game at Firhill.