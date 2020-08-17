Cove Rangers get first ever televised home game as Betfred Cup opener against Hibernian selected for Premier Sports coverage

Cove Rangers will have their first home televised game in the club’s history against Hibernian in the Betfred Cup.

The confirmation of the competition schedule gives the League 2 champions a home tie against the Hibees live on Premier Sports on Saturday October 10 (12.30pm kick-off).

It will be their first game in Group B as they lie inactive on the first matchday. Current Highland League champions Brora Rangers open up with a trip to Easter Road on October 7 before back-to-back home games against Dundee and Cove on October 10 and 13 respectively.

Cove travel to manager Paul Hartley’s former side Dundee on November 10 when Brora play their final game at Forfar Athletic. Cove face the Loons four days later.

In Group C, Jim McInally’s Peterhead head to Tannadice to face Dundee United on October 10 and then have Brechin City at home. They travel to Kelty Hearts the following month before finishing the group stages with St Johnstone visiting Balmoor.