Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers’ friendly date with Fraserburgh is the latest game to be called off

By Paul Chalk
02/07/2021, 4:18 pm
© SNS GroupCove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium.

Cove Rangers have been forced to cancel another pre-season fixture due to ongoing Covid concerns.

Positive cases led to Thursday’s closed door run-out against Aberdeen and Saturday’s game at Forfar Athletic being called off and Highland League side Broch have confirmed that their fixture at Cove on Tuesday has also been wiped out.

Fraserburgh were also due to face take on Fraserburgh United tonight but that has been cancelled, they say, due “to circumstances out with our control”.

Cove, meanwhile, have confirmed that goalkeeping coach Alan Combe has left to join Dundee, who were promoted to the Premiership via the play-offs.

The Dark Blues legend Bobby Geddes left that position at Dens Park yesterday.