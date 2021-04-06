Cove Rangers: Fraser Fyvie hopes to see benefits of Rangers experience

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie believes they can take lessons from their Scottish Cup loss at Ibrox into the remainder of their League One campaign.

The 4-0 defeat on Sunday ended their interest in the competition this season, but, starting tonight at Clyde, they have a hectic finale to the League One campaign.

Paul Hartley’s men remain in the thick of the promotion race, sitting second in the table with the division splitting at 18 games into a top and bottom half.

While there were aspects of the performance they could improve upon, Fyvie believes they can go move forward their own aspirations in domestic competition.

He said: “It was a free hit for us. We’ll go back into League One and do what we do every week – win the game and play football. We play out from the back, play through lines, similar to what Rangers did on Sunday night.

© Shutterstock Feed

“We probably have a similar style (to Rangers); they just have better players who are going on and winning trophies now.

“They are the best Rangers side as far as I can remember. Stevie has got them ruthless. We are a League One team and we did our best.

“It’s a great experience for them, coming here and playing against the players Rangers have got. We could have done a wee bit better with the goals, but we’ve got a young back four.

“They should take away from the experience of playing against Jermain Defoe. We tried to play – we don’t really change. But when you go three or four-nil down, it’s damage limitation.”

With the trip to Broadwood coming little more than 48 hours after the Scottish Cup tie, Fyvie is not too impressed with the fixture schedule.

He added: “I’m not sure who sorted out the games (for Tuesday night), but they’re obviously not educated. We’ll look forward to the game against Clyde, but I’m sure they’ve had a worse schedule than us.”

© SNS Group

Fyvie hopes Jamie Masson is not sidelined for a significant period of time, following his injury at the weekend.

Masson was stretchered off in the second half with a serious-looking ankle injury and Cove are already without defender Harry Milne for the rest of the season.

Fyvie added: “Most importantly for us is it’s not too bad for him. He’ll get scanned to make sure he doesn’t need any operations, touch wood.”