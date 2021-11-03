Cove Rangers: Fraser Fyvie backs Jamie Masson to rediscover top form

Fraser Fyvie reckons Cove Rangers will soon start to see the best of Jamie Masson again after his return from injury.

Masson has showed glimpses of his best form in the last few weeks, scoring against Albion Rovers and Clyde, as he looks to recapture the form of a couple of seasons ago.

An ankle injury had sidelined Masson for the best part of four months, with Cove managing his recovery by handing him substitute appearances before a return to the starting line-up.

Masson said himself he hopes to get back towards the form he showed during the 2019-20 campaign and Fyvie believes he will get there soon.

He said: “I think he’s went under some criticism after coming back from injury but he was out for four months and when he comes back to training, it takes anything between five and eight starts to build up your minutes.

“Coming off the bench and building it up has helped him. He showed in the 70 minutes he played he was a lot fitter than he had in previous weeks.

“It’s a case of building him up and in three or four weeks we’ll see the best of him again.”

After an entertaining draw with Queen’s Park on Saturday, Cove face a month with some big games ahead.

Montrose, the local derby with Peterhead and Airdrieonians lie in store, as well as two intriguing cup ties with Queen of the South and Rangers B.

“We don’t mind who we play. We have a style that the manager wants to roll with and the players enjoy.

“I think it’ll go to the wire. We were better than them on the day but they’re a good side and they’ve shown this season they’ll be up there.

“There’s some good teams in this league and they’re all fit. It is competitive because there’s individuals in each team that can hurt you.

“We take it game-by-game and see where we end up at the end of the season.”

Cove were impressive again in the weekend’s draw with the Spiders, as they went toe-to-toe with the full-time league-leaders.

They had led 3-2 against their 10-man opponents but were undone by a late equaliser from Queen’s’ captain Michael Doyle.

Fyvie added: “It’s probably the best performance of the season so far – we dominated the game from start to finish in my opinion and we’re gutted to draw 3-3.

“Mass (Jamie Masson) coming off that left side gives you good penetration and one-v-one ability. It gives Mitch and Rory a bit more freedom, rather than relying on them to always be the ones (to score).

“It allows me, Vigz (Vigurs) and Finlay (Robertson) to play a bit lower and thread the passes through.

“It’s our own individual mistakes for goals and it’s something to rectify. We take a lot away from the game.”