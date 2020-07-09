Cove Rangers forced to change new home kit after Adidas pulls plug on original design

Cove Rangers have been forced to make a late switch to their home kit after Adidas pulled their original design.
A kit that had been designed for use at the European Championships was used as the model for Cove’s 2020-21 strip, but with the tournament shelved until next year, Adidas have delayed its use until then.
Instead, Cove have worked with partners Greaves Sports and its director Miller Greaves on a redesign, which features thicker tonal blue stripes on the front of the shirt.
Cove Rangers director Grant Moorhouse said: “When we were informed of the decision by Greaves Sports it came as a real shock, however, we are again thankful to Miller and his team for their work in helping us act quickly to produce a bespoke shirt which we will have ahead of the forthcoming season.”
The new kit is available for pre-order with expected delivery in mid-August.
