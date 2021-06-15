Cove Rangers fixtures: Paul Hartley’s side face Falkirk in league opener

Cove Rangers will open their League One campaign at home to fellow promotion hopefuls Falkirk on July 31.

The two sides are familiar foes having met three times last season, with Cove finishing third and in the play-offs with Falkirk dropping out on the final day.

Cove will then travel to newly-promoted Queen’s Park on August 7 and then face East Fife at the Balmoral Stadium a week later.

The first derby of the season with Peterhead is at Balmoor on September 18, with the return game on November 13. The next two are on January 2 (Balmoor) and March 5 (Balmoral).

Paul Hartley’s side finish the regular season away to East Fife on April 30.

