Cove Rangers face nervous wait for second spot after Airdrieonians defeat

Cove Rangers face a nervous wait to see if they will finish second in League One after a 2-0 home defeat against Airdrieonians.

Calum Gallagher opened the scoring just after half-time in a fairly even contest, before a late second from Dean Ritchie handed the Diamonds victory.

If Cove are to finish best-of-the rest, they need Falkirk to take points off Airdrieonians on Tuesday night. The Bairns’ slump continued as they were beaten 2-1 by Montrose.

Cove made six changes from the 2-0 win over Montrose on Thursday night. Kieran Ngwenya was out injured while Scott Ross, Fraser Fyvie, Broque Watson, Connor Smith and Leighton McIntosh dropped to the bench. In came Cammy Logan, Ross Graham, Adam Livingstone, Seb Ross, Connor Scully and Rory McAllister.

It was Seb Ross with the first shot at goal, fashioning a chance cutting in-field from the left across the 18-yard box and drawing a low stop out of Max Currie.

The visitors were looking to keep alive their hopes of finishing second and ought to have done better when Calum Gallagher was presented with the chance to run at the Cove defence. However, he dragged his shot harmlessly wide.

Cove had to weather a period of pressure from Ian Murray’s side, with goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie called into action to make a couple of smart saves.

Kyle Connell’s left-foot shot was creeping into the bottom corner until McKenzie got across to turn it wide, while from the resulting corner he was able to keep out a deflected attempt from Kyle Turner.

The closest the hosts came to a goal before the break came through Daniel Higgins, was allowed to carry the ball forward into the Airdrieonians half and let fly from 30 yards, only to see his shot come back off the post.

Cove, who had switched to three at the back for this game, had not looked at their fluent best and were undone four minutes into the second half.

Half-time substitute Thomas Robert got to the by-line and stood up the ball for Gallagher, who directed a header low into the corner.

Hartley made four changes just after the hour, replacing Scully, Seb Ross, Logan and Graham with Fyvie, Watson, Scott Ross and Smith.

Cove were to hit the post again, with McAllister hitting the outside of the post after Megginson played him in. They were to hit the woodwork again on 74 minutes when Watson met Livingstone’s cross at the back post and headed against the frame of the goal.

The final goal came on the break through Ritchie, who kept his composure to beat McKenzie and earn Airdrieonians all three points.