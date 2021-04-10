Cove Rangers extended their unbeaten league run to seven games with a 1-0 win over Dumbarton at the Balmoral Stadium.

A dubious goal from Rory McAllister was all that separated the two sides, which keeps Cove second in League One.

Goalkeeper Sam Ramsbottom made a number of impressive saves for the visitors to keep the score at one and while Paul Hartley’s side were not at their best, it was enough for all three points.

Mitch Megginson and Leighton McIntosh both overcame knocks to start for Cove, having missed the midweek draw with Clyde.

Dumbarton were playing their fifth game in nine days and have not yet allayed fears of relegation from League One.

Chances were few and far between in a tempestuous first period, with referee David Lowe a busy man in the middle of the park.

Megginson was unable to bring in a clever pass from Fraser Fyvie before Sam Ramsbottom collected, before Fyvie struck wide from outside the box.

The clearest opportunity came from Connor Scully, who saw a free-kick acrobatically tipped away by Ramsbottom.

The opener came nine minutes into the second half in controversial circumstances. Scott Ross’ header was well-saved by Ramsbottom and the ball broke out towards the penalty spot towards McAllister.

He struck the ball goalwards and it appeared to be cleared off the line by a Dumbarton defender, however Lowe and his nearside linesman gave the goal.

Cove marginally deserved the lead but were far from their fluent best, with the final pass too often letting them down.

A snap-shot from McAllister was well kept out by Ramsbottom and while the Sons remained in the game, they were failing to test Stuart McKenzie.

McKenzie was finally called upon with five minutes to go as he kicked away an effort from Dumbarton’s Connor Duthie, following a great pass by Nat Wedderburn.

The woodwork prevented a second Cove goal however, with substitute Connor Smith making room for a shot just inside the area and seeing it rebound off the post.

Despite Dumbarton throwing bodies forward in the closing stages to grab a leveller, it was not enough to find a decisive goal.