Cove Rangers earn north-east derby triumph with 2-0 win over Peterhead

Cove Rangers made it two wins from two to start the League One season with a 2-0 win over local rivals Peterhead.

Mitch Megginson’s first-half goal was added to by Harry Milne in the second period to maintain their 100 per cent start to the league season.

An injury-hit Peterhead side battled valiantly but failed to find a way through the Cove defence.

It means they will take their quest for a first league win of the season to Clyde next weekend, while Cove welcome Partick Thistle to the Balmoral Stadium.

Cove were unchanged from the 3-1 win over East Fife, while Lyall Cameron, Alan Cook and Derek Lyle came in for Peterhead to replace Gary McKenzie, Simon Ferry and Isaac Layne.

This was the first league meeting between the two sides in 20 years, since Peterhead left the Highland League at the turn of the century. It was the home side who started brighter, with Steven Boyd seeing a shot repelled by Stuart McKenzie and Scott Brown having a penalty appeal waved away following a challenge by ex-Blue Toon defender Scott Ross.

A further long-range effort from Cook forced an acrobatic save out of McKenzie, while at the other end Joshua Rae dug out a Jamie Masson shot at his near post.

After two goals on the opening day, Megginson continued his prolific touch in front of goal, taking aim from 20 yards and finding the bottom corner.

The two sides were evenly-matched and were giving their opponents little grounds to manoeuvre. But 10 minutes into the second half Cove extended their lead.

Megginson collected the ball from Kieran Freeman and attempted to cut-back for Jamie Semple. When the cross was blocked, it broke to Milne to drill into the bottom corner for his first goal of the season.

Peterhead probed for a way back into the game, bringing on Derryn Kesson for Lyle, but were struggling to find a way through the Cove defence.

The visitors remained a threat going forward, with Megginson and Leighton McIntosh able to find space on the counter without threatening the Blue Toon goal. A Scott Ross header was comfortably claimed by Rae while Milne’s sighter from 25 yards flew over the top.

But while Peterhead threw bodies forward in the closing stages to try bring about a fightback, little fell their way in the final third and Cove claimed a deserved victory.