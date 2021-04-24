Cove Rangers denied Falkirk win as Connor Sammon strikes late leveller

Cove Rangers were held 2-2 at fellow League One promotion hopefuls Falkirk after a late Connor Sammon leveller.

Cove thought they had the points sealed after a sensational goal from Mitch Megginson but Sammon struck with five minutes to go to ensure a share of the spoils.

Callumn Morrison had put the home side in front in the first period before Leighton McIntosh levelled, with the Cove striker also missing a penalty.

The Aberdeen side head back to the Balmoral Stadium to face Partick Thistle on Tuesday night.

Paul Hartley made four changed to his side from the 1-0 defeat at Montrose, with Ryan Strachan suspended and Rory McAllister, Connor Smith and Cammy Logan dropping to the bench.

In came Daniel Higgins, Seb Ross, McIntosh and Adam Livingstone, while Megginson and Scott Ross were passed fit to start.

The hosts, who had changed managers this week in dispensing with David McCracken and Lee Miller, wasted the first chance of the game inside two minutes. Connor Sammon got the wrong side of Ross Graham and had a one-on-one with Stuart McKenzie, however he lifted his shot high over the bar.

Cove threatened through Blair Yule, with his shot blocked by defender Kyle McClelland, before falling behind through a Morrison penalty.

18’ | FFC 1-0 #CRFC Morrison scores from the penalty spot to give Falkirk the lead.#CRFCLive — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) April 24, 2021

Blair Alston seized upon hesitation in the away defence before being bundled to the turf by goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie. Morrison crashed home from the spot.

The two sides had met just a week ago, with Cove coming out on top 2-0, and the frantic pace of two sides fighting for promotion was not yielding.

Hartley’s side got themselves level nine minutes before the break, with McIntosh outjumping Falkirk goalkeeper Robbie Mutch to get to Livingstone’s cross and the ball trickled over the line.

Cove could have been in front before the break, with Seb Ross flicking Ross Graham’s pass into Megginson’s path, with the striker cannoning an effort back off the post.

The visitors were presented with a glorious chance to go into the lead three minutes after the break, with referee Gavin Duncan this time pointing to the spot at the other end.

Falkirk skipper Gary Miller was adjudged to have handled Megginson’s shot, albeit from close-range. It was McIntosh rather than Megginson who took the penalty, with Mutch diving to his right and smothering the shot.

Seb Ross was next to take aim, hitting the inside of the post after the Bairns failed to clear a corner, with Megginson then screwing a shot wide from just outside the box.

Cove looked the side most likely to grab a winner which, with Partick Thistle winning at home to Airdrieonians, would be vital in keeping them close to the leaders.

76’ | FFC 1-2 #CRFC GOOOAALLL!! The skipper dances round the Falkirk defenders in the box and rounds Mutch to finish high into the net!#CRFCLive pic.twitter.com/Ng0s2n3fsZ — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) April 24, 2021

The visitors thought it had come with 14 minutes to go. With Cove players appealing for another penalty after McAllister and McClelland tangled, Megginson seized upon the loose ball and weaved his way superbly through the Falkirk defence and clipped in from an acute angle.

But with five minutes left Sammon got between two Cove defenders to prod the ball under McKenzie and grab a point.