Cove Rangers defender Tom Leighton signs fresh contract extension

Tom Leighton has signed a contract extension with Cove Rangers.

The former Motherwell and Watford youngster joined Cove last season and made seven appearances in League Two.

He follows Fraser Fyvie, Jamie Masson and Daniel Higgins in committing their futures to the club this week.

Manager Paul Hartley said: “Tom did well when you consider he didn’t have the benefit of a proper pre-season when he joined us. I always felt it would be during his second campaign when we would start to see him performing at his very best.

“He has made it clear he is up for the challenge of trying to earn a regular starting place and I’m delighted to give him that opportunity.

“I’m delighted that Tom sees his immediate future with us. He is a young player we have very high hopes for.”

Cove also announced that teenage loanees Josh Mulligan and Archie Meekison have returned to parent clubs Dundee and Dundee United respectively.

Mulligan played eight times and Meekison three times in the second half of this season.

Hartley added: “It’s unfortunate that the campaign being curtailed reduced their chances of playing as many games as they would have hoped for us.

“Archie and Josh did well when they were with us though, so I would like to thank them for their contributions and wish them all the very best for the future at Dundee United and Dundee.

“I would also like to thank Dundee United & Dundee for allowing Archie and Josh to join us and hope there may be other opportunities in the future for us to aid in the development of their young players.”