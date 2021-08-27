Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross relishing competition for places

Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross reckons the competition for places at the Balmoral Stadium is bringing an extra level out of him.

Ross saw Cove bring in a right-back in Shay Logan and centre-half reinforcements in Jevan Anderson and Morgyn Neill this summer, both positions which he would play.

However, Ross has found himself playing in both roles so far as he continues to prove himself as one of the club’s most consistent performers.

He said: “Competition for places is always good. It keeps you on your game and you don’t get complacent.

“It probably has brought an extra level out of myself. When it comes to runs on Tuesday (at training), the boys are doing extra, I’m doing extra.

“We’re wanting to go and show the manager we’re ready for Saturday. It’s good that the full team is pulling in the right direction.”

Logan started the first three games of the season but missed the 3-1 win at Dumbarton last weekend, while Neill has been in and out of the team.

Anderson, who was let go by Burton Albion in the summer, made his debut for Cove as a second-half substitute a week ago.

Ross added: “Jevan is a great guy. He’s looking to learn and is in a team that will help him develop, like myself, Ryan Strachan, Ross Draper.

“He’s putting in the hours in training and performing. He just needs to keep his head down and keep working hard and he’ll be a great player.

“Every single position at Cove, you need to earn game-time. It’s not just defenders. The midfield and forwards are packed with quality and nobody has a given right to be starting.

“We’ve all got to be at the top of our game in training and when we get the chance, go and perform.”

It is no coincidence that Cove rediscovering their attacking form has come with Rory McAllister being reinstalled in the starting line-up.

McAllister enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Mitch Megginson last season and the pair have combined for six goals in the last two games.

Ross added: “If those two are on their game, I don’t think there’s many defenders in the league that can cope with them. I certainly wouldn’t like to be up against them.

“If they’re at it, it’s beneficial for me as a centre-back or right-back being able to play the ball up to them. I’ve had a few tough sessions against them on a Tuesday and Thursday but I’m sure they’ve had a few against me.

“They’re two extremely talented players and two great goalscorers.”