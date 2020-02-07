Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross does not want to get too comfortable at League 2 summit

SCOTT Ross does not want Cove Rangers to get too comfortable at the top of League 2.

The Aberdeen side, in their first season in the SPFL, head to Elgin City tomorrow afternoon with a six-point advantage over nearest challengers Edinburgh City.

Ross has been a virtual ever-present this season at the heart of the Cove defence and will be charged with keeping old team-mate Shane Sutherland at bay at Borough Briggs.

While he acknowledges Cove are in a good position just now, he is aware that things can change quickly if Cove take their eye off the ball.

Ross said: “It’s healthy just now but in football things can change quickly. We just need to keep looking at the next game and then the next game. That’s our focus.

“Speak to anyone in football and they’ll say you just play the next game. There’s no point looking beyond that.

“Elgin are a very good team with great players – just look at their forward line. I played with Shane at Peterhead and he’s just signed for Caley Thistle. He’s always a threat. He’s a strong boy and once he gets on the ball, will look to take you on.

“We have won five and drawn one so far this year. It was a bit disappointing how last Saturday went – I’ve played on a few Highland League pitches that would match it. But we’ve been on a good run of form but need to kick on and keep going.”

Ross, who joined from Peterhead in 2018, has been reunited with his long-time friend Ryan Strachan in recent games after he overcame his early-season injury worries.

The two played together for seven seasons with the Blue Toon and were reunited at the Balmoral Stadium, a year after Strachan had left for the Highland League champions.

Ross added: “Myself and Ryan have played together for about 12 or 13 years. It was disappointing to concede the two goals last weekend but we feel like we’re getting the partnership back together again.

“We know each others strengths and weaknesses. It’s good to know that if I make a mistake, he’s there and I’m there to cover for him. We’ve both got good attributes.”

He has also been impressed with impact Rory McAllister has had since he joined the club last month, also from Peterhead. McAllister scored on his debut alongside Mitch Megginson in attack and the signs of a promising partnership are there.

Ross said: “Rory is a massive player, whoever he plays for. His name alone stands out. Although he’s not scored as much as he would like, he’s set up or been involved in most of our goals.”

Cove manager Paul Hartley has a fully-fit squad to choose from, with Fraser Fyvie returning from a knock that kept him out of the 2-2 draw with Albion Rovers.

Hartley added: “Elgin are a dangerous team, particularly their front two. They can cause any team problems.

“We know we’re up against a very good team and have to be on it against every team in this league.

“Last week wasn’t a great surface and while we got ourselves into a good position, just a lack of concentration saw us give away poor goals. We’d got into a good position and I felt we could have gone on and won the game.”

Cove have also distanced themselves with any connection to ex-Dundee United and Rangers goalkeeper Cammy Bell, who had been linked with the club in a national newspaper report earlier this week.