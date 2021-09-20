Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill hopes to be an attacking threat after winning penalty in Peterhead triumph

Morgyn Neill wants to be more of an attacking threat for Cove Rangers after helping set up their winner against Peterhead.

Neill was fouled by Peterhead defender Andy McDonald for the penalty which was converted by Rory McAllister, in the game’s only goal.

The former Dumbarton and Stenhousemuir defender has yet to find the net for Cove but was able to contribute in the opposing penalty area in another way.

He said: “It’s probably one of my strong points – I’m good in the air and I try to get some goals.

“I chipped in with a few at Dumbarton in the last few years. When it came to set-pieces it was always me and (Ryan) McGeever who’s there just now.

“When I came here I knew I’d be bringing that. I’ve not got a goal yet but hopefully I’ll get on the end of one, instead of trying to create one.”

The 1-0 win also saw Cove keep their first clean sheet of the season, which Neill reckons proves they are becoming harder to beat.

He added: “It’s been a difficult one. The gaffer has mentioned about being more street-wise and I think since the Stenny game, we look like a harder team to break down.

“Maybe that’s because we’ve had a more settled back-line. As soon as we went 1-0 up, it was clear to see off-the-ball what we were doing.

“We weren’t going to pass the ball about but we were narrow and hard to break through.

“Me and Scott (Ross) have been doing well and we bounce off each other. He covers the ground quite a lot and I don’t think there’s many centre-halves with his pace.

“I was playing against a boy that’s six-foot-seven – that’s my game. I’ll go and do that. I think it works and it’s a good balance between us.”