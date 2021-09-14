Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne details Covid-19 experience after making first-team return

Having Covid-19 was a challenge for Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne but he does not want any sympathy for contracting the virus.

Milne has asthma and struggled with the disease initially after contracting it last month.

He missed the defeat against Clyde and only returned to full training on Thursday night, two days before the Montrose game.

The 24-year-old came off the bench in the closing stages of Saturday’s game and feels he is not far from full fitness.

The Cove regular does not know where he picked it up from and stressed he is not looking for sympathy, given the virus remains prevalent.

Milne said: “Because I’ve got asthma it stuck in my chest a bit. The gaffer thought I could do another week’s training and be back in this week but it was good to get a runout. I was glad I could come on and help the team in a defensive position.

“I wouldn’t cry about it. I was struggling for a couple of days then you’re feeling a bit lethargic. You’ve obviously got to isolate for the 10 days.

“The start of it was bad but it’s something that’s affected different people in different ways. Some people have really struggled with it. It was just a couple of days for me thankfully.

“I’ve no idea where I picked it up from. It’s kicking about and the fact everyone is out and about now, going about their normal lives, means you can pick it up anywhere.

“At least now having it, thankfully I won’t get it again for a while. It’s just affected my breathing a bit, because of the virus it is. I wouldn’t want sympathy – it’s affected people in different ways and the way it affected me was probably one of the better ways.”

Fellow defender Shay Logan said the previous week he had also picked up Covid and missed the away trips to Dumbarton and Clyde.

Milne added: “Thursday was my first proper training session. I was on the bench the previous weekend but that was my first day out of isolation.

“I did a fitness session with Tam on the Tuesday then a full session on Thursday. It was good to get out – a couple of headers and a dodgy clearance!

“After Thursday I was feeling a bit better than after the runs (post-match) on Saturday I was feeling better again. After training next week I should be fine I would say.”

The 1-1 draw with Montrose on Saturday was a frustrating afternoon for Cove, conceding an equaliser from a second-half penalty and also losing Blair Yule to a dubious sending off.

Milne said: “In recent weeks it’s been silly mistakes and rubbish goals to concede. In the past Cove has been a team that’s been really strong defensively and built results off that.

“It’s disappointing to lose those goals and it’s something we’ll work on. Hopefully we can get back to winning ways, build a couple of results and start climbing up the table.”