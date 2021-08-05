Cove Rangers: Connor Scully happy to contribute wherever required after wide midfield berth

Connor Scully is happy to play wherever he is asked for Cove Rangers after featuring in a wide midfield role of late.

Scully played in the Premier Sports Cup on the flank and came on in the same role against Falkirk in the opening league fixture last weekend.

It is a position that is not unfamiliar to Scully, having played as a winger during his early days in the Highland League before being converted into a central midfielder by John Sheran.

The arrival of Iain Vigurs and Ross Draper has added further depth to the middle of the park, which has also seen Scully’s midfield partner from last season Fraser Fyvie shifted into a more advanced position.

Scully said: “I told the gaffer wherever he needs me, I’ll play. I’ll give 100 per cent wherever I’m put in the game.

“I came on and did my best. It’s not my preferred role, but I’m happy to play there as long as I’m playing.

“They always say to me I’m a failed winger, that’s why I got pushed back into the middle. I used to score 10+ a season from there, but the only reason I got put into the midfield role back then was through injuries.

“That’s how it kicked off and I’ve obviously just made it my own. It was disappointing not to start, but I respect the manager’s decision.

“He’s only got 11 boys to pick. But I’ll go to training tonight, work my hardest to get back in the team. Every player wants to play as many games as they can and be involved as much as they can.

“I’ll do as I normally do – put my head down and work hard.”

⏳ 𝟱𝟭𝟭 𝗗𝗮𝘆𝘀….. It was great to see you back at Balmoral Stadium for the first league match in over a year! 👋 pic.twitter.com/nl90cQeXG1 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) August 3, 2021

Cove head to Firhill this weekend to face Queen’s Park, who are groundsharing with Partick Thistle until Lesser Hampden is ready to host matches again.

The Spiders took League Two by storm last season and Scully expects them to be among the challengers again this year.

He added: “They’re full-time now and I think they’ll be well set-up. We’re going down there not to get beat and hopefully pick up the three points.

“I think the league is going to be tougher than last season. Alloa came down after a couple of years in the Championship and with Queen’s Park, it’s going to be very tough.

“We found out last season anyone can beat anyone.”