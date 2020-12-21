Cove Rangers confirm departure of midfielder Jordon Brown

Cove Rangers have confirmed that midfielder Jordon Brown has left the club.

The 28-year-old had made only three appearances for Paul Hartley’s side this season.

The former Aberdeen player joined Cove from Peterhead in July 2018.

Cove confirmed Brown’s departure in a statement which read: “The 28-year-old, who joined us from Peterhead, has departed Balmoral Stadium after having his contract cancelled.

“Jordon played a part in securing our status as an SPFL club by scoring the second goal in the second leg of the historic SPFL League Two Play-Off Final against Berwick Rangers.

“Everyone involved with Cove Rangers wishes Jordon all the very best in his future career.”