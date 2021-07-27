Cove Rangers complete double signing of Shay Logan and Jevan Anderson

Cove Rangers have completed the double signing of defenders Shay Logan and Jevan Anderson.

Logan, who was let go by Aberdeen in the summer, has signed a three-year deal at the Balmoral Stadium while Anderson has joined on a one-year contract, with the option of another year.

Anderson is the son of former Dons captain Russell and was most recently with English League One side Burton Albion. He had been training with his former club Formartine United after returning north.

Logan spent seven-and-a-half years at Pittodrie, being signed by Derek McInnes in January 2014 and going on to make 294 appearances for the club.

The pair take Cove’s summer signings up to seven, after Robbie Leitch, Kyle Gourlay, Morgyn Neill, Ross Draper and Iain Vigurs.

Logan spent the latter half of last season on loan at Hearts, winning promotion to the Premiership during his brief stay at Tynecastle.

Centre-back Anderson signed for Burton in 2019 after a trial period. He made his debut in an EFL Trophy game the same year.

The 21-year-old has also had loan spells at Hereford and Kettering prior to his departure this summer.

Cove start the new League One season at home to Falkirk on Saturday.