Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse sets sights on supporters coming back to Balmoral Stadium

Supporters have played a huge part in Cove Rangers’ rise and Keith Moorhouse wants to do all he can to get them back.

Their attendances were higher than any other in League Two last season, despite it being their first season as an SPFL club.

Hospitality was a boon too, with the boardroom at the Balmoral Stadium regularly packed out for Cove home games.

But there is an understanding that packed terraces are going to be on hold, while the country still gets to grips with the coronavirus pandemic.

Moorhouse said: “Hopefully we’ll get the fans back sooner rather than later. Games played without fans, in my mind, is not real football. We’ll be doing everything we can to make sure we get them back as quickly as possible.

“Our fans have been a massive part of our success. We’ve always had a core loyal following right through the Highland League days but that seems to have grown massively over the last couple of years. That’s been absolutely brilliant and the whole club has reacted to that.

“You come to the Balmoral Stadium and you’re guaranteed goals. We’re not taking anything for granted – we need to upgrade some of the facilities at the stadium, which we will when we get back. Before the season starts, that’ll be done.

“We’re also mindful of the fact we need to keep playing attractive football and be successful for people to come back. We’re under no illusions that people have got other choices to do stuff on a Saturday. But we want to make sure their first choice is to come to the Balmoral Stadium. It’s up to us to make sure the guys come back.”

Cove finally had their promotion to League One confirmed last week, after the SPFL won the arbitration case against Hearts and Partick Thistle.

They are slated to begin their campaign at home to East Fife on October 17, before an away trip to Balmoor to face Peterhead.

At present all clubs are waiting for some guidance from the government as to when they can open the turnstiles to allow some supporters back into these games.

Moorhouse added: “At the minute, the game is suspended below the Premiership in Scotland, so we’ll have to wait and see what the government say on that point. I’m sure everyone wants to get back tomorrow, but we have to remain careful as that pandemic is still out there. We can’t forget about that.

“I’m absolutely certain that’s been lost in certain moments, however, maybe not lost on everyone. We’ve got to be mindful of that and do what’s right for our club and the people in our club, to make sure everything is done in accordance with the protocols that are going to be issued by the joint response group.

“We need to make sure there’s a safe environment for people to come back to train, then a safe environment for people to come back to play. Then for the ground thereafter to reopen to spectators.

“We’ll be guided by the specialists on that. These guys have done a fantastic job. I’m not sure where we’d be without the joint response group. I’m sure most clubs, if not all, would agree.”