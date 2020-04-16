Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse relieved at being crowned League 2 champions

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse expressed relief at being named League Two champions, after the SPFL’s season-ending proposal was voted through yesterday.

The circumstances of their title win were impossible to ignore, given the health crisis gripping the country just now, but Moorhouse was grateful a decision could be made and allow clubs to move forward.

The Aberdeen side were 13 points clear of Edinburgh City at the top of the table when the coronavirus pandemic resulted in football being shutdown.

Having won promotion at the end of last season the former Highland League outfit can now prepare for life in League One.

Balmoral Stadium chief Moorhouse said: “There are more important things in life right now, without any shadow of a doubt.

“It does take a bit of sparkle off it, having to celebrate it in our own houses and not how you would typically celebrate a league title, where you’re all together and the whole circumstance overtakes you.

“It’s a bit of a relief that a decision has been made and we’re fortunate enough to be given the title of champions.

“We’ve led the league table from the offset, from day one, and from a football perspective it’s incredibly difficult to maintain that spot for 28 games.

“It is a great achievement for the guys and that, for me, comes down to the quality and desire we have in our management team and our playing squad.”