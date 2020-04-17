Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse keeps perspective in League 2 title triumph

Maintaining a sense of perspective has been relatively easy of late for Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse.

The club have chosen to remain in the background while it appeared all and sundry in Scottish football circles were losing their heads.

Their crowning as League 2 champions draws a line under the campaign from their perspective, even if there is uncertainty as to what the landscape will look like when next season arrives.

But the happenings in the real world have never been too far from Moorhouse’s mind, with the coronavirus lockdown in place and those giving their all to make sure we remain safe.

He said: “It allows us to start thinking towards next season and making things happen for that. But the most important thing is we respect the government advice, appreciate the heroes right now who are the NHS and essential workers. That’s genuinely how we feel.

“We’ve got a management team and successful footballers, who some people may see as their heroes. But these people are the real heroes right now. People can get washed up in football at times and it’s a great feeling, when the season is running from one game into the next. Everyone is challenging for points. But that right now is not important. It’s about people being safe and doing the right thing.

“We had our plans more or less agreed irrespective of what the outcome was. We can now start thinking what parts of the plan we want to start now, or which ones we want to wait until maybe the lockdown eases or we get a bit of clarity on what the league structure looks like.

“We’re not in a rush for that. We’re not pushing people for answers, because that’s ridiculous. We’ll work away in the background and do our own stuff.”

Their appointment of Paul Hartley last summer, replacing the well-respected John Sheran who became director of football, was seen as some as a statement of intent.

From the outside looking in, it was a good barometer of the ambition of the newest SPFL club, who became the first Highland League side to be promoted via the pyramid play-offs.

Hartley had won this division previously with Alloa Athletic and had taking Dundee into the top flight, however his stint at Falkirk went sour and prompted a period out of the game.

Moorhouse pays as much tribute to Hartley as any, given the work that has been put in to make Cove a success in the Scottish leagues.

He said: “I know how much he wants to be a winner and how much he wants to be a success. His ambition matched that of the club and the dressing room. I know he’s not always been the most-supported manager that we’ve had at the club but when you look at it, he’s the only manager we’ve had that’s won League 2. Hats off to him and I look forward to working with him next season, whatever league we’re playing in.

“People don’t see the work – he’s first in the building and last out in the evening. His work ethic is second to none and that’s rubbed off on a lot of people. He thoroughly deserves the league title, as does everyone at the club. But he’s played a big part. I’m delighted he’s got another league title.”

Attendances at the Balmoral Stadium have been steadily impressive over the course of the campaign, as those in the surrounding area expressed greater interest in a side challenging for honours.

It is now three league titles on the bounce for the Aberdeen side, with Moorhouse content where Cove pitch themselves in the Granite City.

“I’d like to think the city can do that but we’re under no illusions. We’re the minnows in the city. Aberdeen is a massive club with a massive support.

“We’re just a wee club in the south of the city trying to make our own way.”