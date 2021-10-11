Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson relieved to end scoreless run against Albion Rovers

By Jamie Durent
11/10/2021, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Mitch Megginson always puts pressure on himself to score so it should come as no surprise he was frustrated by his recent goal-less run.

The Cove Rangers skipper had gone five games without scoring until netting the opener in the win over Albion Rovers on Saturday.

It was a while in coming but Megginson finished a near-post cross from Rory McAllister in the 4-1 win, as Cove sealed their place in the SPFL Trust Trophy last eight.

Megginson said: “It’s been a while – it’s been the longest period (without a goal) since I’ve goal so I’ve had a few sleepless nights.

“I try not to put extra pressure on myself but it comes with just wanting to score every game. The more you think about it, the more it doesn’t happen. You’ve just got to let it happen naturally.

“I do a few other things on the pitch that contribute to the team hopefully. That’s why we’ve got Rory on the pitch as well – if I’m not scoring, he’s scoring. If he’s not scoring, hopefully I’m scoring.

“Depending on the game I might have to start chipping in with a few penalties now. I said to Rory I’d take any type of goal and he tried to test me by putting a bit of extra spin in the cross, so it was nice to slot it under the keeper.”

McAllister also scored twice at the Balmoral Stadium and substitute Jamie Masson found the net, as Cove and Megginson now await the winner of the Alloa Athletic-Rangers B tie.

Should they win that game, due to take place at the end of November, they would also be at home in the semi-finals of the competition.

Megginson added: “We always just look a game ahead. We know we’ve got a home tie if we get through and that’s an incentive in itself.

“Up here we feel we can beat anyone. We’ll wait on the winner of the Rangers B against Alloa, so you know if you’re on it you’ve got a good chance of getting to a semi-final.”