Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson relieved to end scoreless run against Albion Rovers

Mitch Megginson always puts pressure on himself to score so it should come as no surprise he was frustrated by his recent goal-less run.

The Cove Rangers skipper had gone five games without scoring until netting the opener in the win over Albion Rovers on Saturday.

It was a while in coming but Megginson finished a near-post cross from Rory McAllister in the 4-1 win, as Cove sealed their place in the SPFL Trust Trophy last eight.

Megginson said: “It’s been a while – it’s been the longest period (without a goal) since I’ve goal so I’ve had a few sleepless nights.

“I try not to put extra pressure on myself but it comes with just wanting to score every game. The more you think about it, the more it doesn’t happen. You’ve just got to let it happen naturally.

78’ | CRFC 1-0 ARFC GOAL! Mitch Megginson finishes well from close range after Rory McAllister’s pass across the face from the left #CRFCLive #SPFLTrustTrophy pic.twitter.com/9Kx4ifVmWa — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) October 9, 2021

“I do a few other things on the pitch that contribute to the team hopefully. That’s why we’ve got Rory on the pitch as well – if I’m not scoring, he’s scoring. If he’s not scoring, hopefully I’m scoring.

“Depending on the game I might have to start chipping in with a few penalties now. I said to Rory I’d take any type of goal and he tried to test me by putting a bit of extra spin in the cross, so it was nice to slot it under the keeper.”

McAllister also scored twice at the Balmoral Stadium and substitute Jamie Masson found the net, as Cove and Megginson now await the winner of the Alloa Athletic-Rangers B tie.

Should they win that game, due to take place at the end of November, they would also be at home in the semi-finals of the competition.

Megginson added: “We always just look a game ahead. We know we’ve got a home tie if we get through and that’s an incentive in itself.

“Up here we feel we can beat anyone. We’ll wait on the winner of the Rangers B against Alloa, so you know if you’re on it you’ve got a good chance of getting to a semi-final.”