Cove Rangers bring in Annan Athletic forward Broque Watson on deadline day

Cove Rangers have signed Annan Athletic forward Broque Watson on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Watson, 20, who has scored once in 17 appearances for the Galabankies this season, played against Cove last weekend and goes straight into their squad for tomorrow’s trip to Albion Rovers.

They had been linked with a move for the former Motherwell and Celtic youngster earlier this week and manager Paul Hartley was pleased to get the move over the line.

He said: “I’m pleased to get Broque on board and can only thank my directors and Annan for allowing that to happen.

“He is a player I’ve admired since he was with Celtic as a youngster.

“I’ve kept track of him since then and even had him in on trial when I was at Dundee.

“Things didn’t work out then but I’m delighted to finally get the opportunity to work with Broque.

“He has been Annan’s outstanding performer against us this season, including in last weekend’s meeting at Balmoral Stadium.

“Broque has pace and is excellent on the ball, he’s a really high quality addition to our squad.”

Watson becomes the League 2 leaders third signing this month, after Rory McAllister and Dundee loanee Josh Mulligan.