Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley refuses to be downbeat after Clyde defeat

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley refused to lambast his players despite a disappointing defeat in which they conceded two soft goals and failed to cash-in on a string of chances.

David Goodwillie’s double was enough to claim the points at Broadwood while Rory McAllister’s late penalty was little consolation for the Balmoral Stadium team.

Hartley said: “It’s disappointing because I didn’t think we played badly. I thought we had some good play but we conceded sloppy goals.

“Goodwillie is one of the best strikers in the league and if you give him chances, he’ll punish you.”

The visitors made the early running with McAllister forcing a diving save from Josh Bradley-Hurst in the first minute.

Cove also forced a couple of corners in quick succession and Jevan Anderson was unlucky to see an effort blocked on the line.

But Hartley’s team were hit with a sucker punch as the Bully Wee forged ahead from their first serious attack.

Conrad Balatoni exploited a gaping hole in the Cove defence to send Goodwillie racing clear and the prolific striker produced a clinical finish, giving Kyle Gourlay no chance.

Goodwillie sent a header narrowly over as Clyde threatened to double their lead and they went even closer when Ross Cunningham surged forward and cracked a left-foot shot off an upright.

However, Cove responded with a snapshot from Mitch Megginson which was held by Bradley-Hurst.

The effort proved the catalyst for a period of pressure for the visitors and an Anderson header drew a fine save from the Clyde keeper.

The misses proved costly as Hartley’s men found themselves two down before the break when Goodwillie pounced on a loose ball, raced forward and scored at the second attempt after Gourlay parried the initial effort.

Cove came out with all guns blazing on the restart but a lack of composure in front of goal saw chances squandered.

Ryan Strachan and McAllister were first to pass up opportunities before Megginson saw a netbound effort blocked and Robbie Leitch was just off target with a shot from an acute angle.

The visitors finally threw themselves a lifeline in the dying stages when Megginson was upended by Scott Rumsby and McAllister fired-in the resulting penalty.

And they were twice denied a leveller when Bradley-Hurst brilliantly saved and Megginson netbound shot and then Leighton McIntosh hit the bar in a frantic finale which also saw Clyde’s Matthew Elsdon sent off for hauling down McAllister.

Hartley added: “We controlled the game but maybe lacked a bit of quality in front of goal and their keeper had some good saves.

“I think we had something like 25 attempts but if you don’t defend properly, you give yourself a difficult afternoon.

“But we kept playing and we had a good reaction from the players at half-time and played some good stuff.

“So the result is disappointing but we’ve just got to get back on it and go again.”