Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley looks to add to squad once clear picture of lower league start date emerges

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley hopes to add to his squad – but says they will need to have a clearer idea of when football will restart before any additions can be made.

In the Premiership, clubs are working towards starting next season on August 1.

However, in the lower leagues October has been mooted as a more realistic time to resume, although nothing is yet set in stone.

Cove are preparing for their first season in League One after claiming the League Two title in their maiden SPFL campaign.

The Granite City side have their title-winning squad signed up for next term. Hartley would still like to bring in some new faces, but the Balmoral Stadium boss admits it may not be any time soon.

The former Aberdeem, Celtic, Hearts and Scotland midfielder said: “As a club we’re in a good position, we’ve got the majority of the lads from last season tied up on longer term deals.

“We’re in a good place at this moment in time. Whenever we start back we’ll still need to add a couple of players, because the squad isn’t the biggest at this moment in time.

“I don’t think it will be at this moment in time, but I think we might be able to add to the squad down the line.

“There are a lot of players available and we’ve been offered a few already.

“There are going to be a lot of players available and I feel for players at this moment in time because there are lads who haven’t got contracts.

“We will try to add to the squad, but when will that be? Who knows. We’ll need to have a clearer picture of when we might be back playing.”

Hartley says he has sympathy for players who may experience hardship as a result of the pandemic.

With clubs being hit hard financially as a result of the coronavirus crisis, some have already released the majority of their squads because they don’t when next season will start.

It means some players are facing months without getting a contract and some may even be lost to football.

Hartley added: “It’s difficult for everyone just now. I feel for players and for clubs. The clubs don’t know what position they will be in financially.

“A lot of players have lost their jobs just now and will they be able to get back into the game?

“Even with kids in the academies, when will they start playing again because they’ve been off for a long time.

“Will they get back playing this year? Or will they drift out of the game? I do think there will be hundreds of players available.

“On the other hand, there might be a better opportunity for younger players who are in at clubs full-time at 17 or 18.

“They might get more of a chance, so that might be an advantage.

“But I do think there will be a lot of players lost to the game because squads will be trimmed down and I do understand why.”